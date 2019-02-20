MONTGOMERY -- The Childersburg High School girls basketball team defeated Headland 65-49 in the 2019 Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game at Garrett Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers didn’t earn their trip to the Final Four in Birmingham by outshooting or outrebounding the Lady Rams -- they literally took the game from the opposition by forcing turnovers and snagging steals.
“That’s why we won -- 30 steals,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “We turned them over 43 times. That’s amazing. They outrebounded us by one, but we battled inside. They’re a tall team. They’re one of the biggest teams we’ve played … They’re a really good rebounding team, and that’s why they were still playing.
“But for us to turn them over 43 times just shows that while we had an absolutely awful shooting performance, the girls just wanted it so bad. We willed our way to that win.”
After a sluggish first quarter where Childersburg held a 13-11 lead despite going 3 of 24 from the floor, Childersburg senior forward Yamaree Gaddis, the tournament MVP, sparked the Lady Tigers’ offense in the second stanza, where she scored 12 of her team-high 27 points. She also closed with seven steals and five rebounds.
“It was impressive because they have some really tall girls,” King said. “Yamaree used her quickness, her footwork and her basketball skill to go around them and to pull up. Everything that she wanted to do, she did. She really worked them, and it was a great performance by her.”
Childersburg continued to pull away in the third quarter by maintaining pressure on Headland and getting a pair of 3s from senior Jailah Swain. The Lady Tigers extended the gap to 54-37 entering the final quarter.
“The pressure the whole game, we just slowly extended our lead all the way through the third quarter,” King said. “We really did just wore them down. That was our plan coming in. We turned them over, and Yamaree’s offensive performance, that was the difference.”
Gaddis said the team put plenty of work into this season, and she was happy to advance.
“It means a lot to me because it’s the first time I’ve been,” she said. “I’ve been playing a long time at Childersburg. I’ve been on the team for a long time. It means a lot, and I’m excited.”
Three to know
- The Lady Tigers scored 35 points off turnovers and 40 points in the paint against the Lady Rams.
- Swain scored in double figures with 10 points and added four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Junior forward Ke’Asia McKinney produced a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and junior guard Eunique McKinney pulled down 10 rebounds while contributing seven points, five steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Both McKinneys joined Gaddis on the all-tournament team.
- Headland’s top scorers Amiyah Danzey (20 points) and Adrianna Galloway (12) claimed spots on the all-tournament team, while Handley point guard Te’Nequa Rhodes rounded out the squad.
Who said
- Gaddis on her and Swain advancing to the Final Four in their senior year: “That’s my best friend. I’m so glad I’m going with her. I’m so glad we could do it together.”
- King on his girls advancing: “I’m at a loss for words right now. We think about it and talk about it, but to do it, it’s different. It’s new for us. I think it’s the first one in school history. This is all new, but the girls deserve it. They worked so hard on defense all summer, in practice and (watching) film. They just deserve it.”
Up next
- Childersburg (33-1) will face 4A Northwest Regional champion Rogers (30-3) in the Final Four at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Tuesday at 3 p.m.