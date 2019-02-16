CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball squad will take on Trinity Presbyterian on Monday at noon in a Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament semifinal at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The Lady Tigers (31-1) have been eyeing a return to regionals since last season’s heartbreaking loss to Sipsey Valley in the Sweet 16.
Childersburg head coach Gavin King said his team has worked hard to return to the regional tournament.
“We are excited to get another chance,” he said. “Last year, we lost by six. We were really close to moving onto the Elite 8.
“A lot of the girls from this year were on last year’s team. Hopefully, that helps us a little bit as far as having experience playing in this game.”
Childersburg’s calling card in two seasons with King at the helm has been defense, but after scoring only 28 points last season in the Sweet 16, the Lady Tigers worked hard on their offense.
Childersburg has drastically improved on that end of the court; the Lady Tigers have scored more than 60 points in 16 games.
“Last year, we held Sipsey Valley in the low 30’s, but we couldn’t score that many points,” King said. “A lot of the offseason was (dedicated) to improve our shooting and improve on running our offense.
“We worked on shooting, especially the 3-ball. No doubt about it, the girls have improved their shots. We have hit way more 3s than we did last year.
“Hopefully, we are going to be able to put up more points this year ... along with playing good defense to give us a better chance to win. ”
The Lady Tigers will have to play well on both ends of the court against Trinity. The Lady Wildcats defeated Ashford 66-28 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Monday will be basically a home game for the Lady Wildcats. Their school is 4 miles from the arena.
“I expect they will have a full student body and community to be there,” King said. “The girls know that it is basically a road game and we are the road team, so we know that going in.
“Trinity has a really good team; they shoot the 3-ball really well. They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams that we have seen this year.
“We are going to have to make sure that we don’t lose anybody on defense and try to apply pressure so they don’t get any open looks.”
Childersburg defeated Elmore County 58-41 to advance to the Sweet 16. King used different strategies late in that game, which he hopes will benefit his team Monday.
“In the fourth quarter, we had a double-digit lead and we were able to work on some stall plays that we will, hopefully, need at the regional,” King said. “We kind of held the ball and did some things differently than we have in the regular season. We were able to control the clock pretty much the entire fourth quarter against Elmore County.
“It was good to be able to practice stalling the ball, but it also kept us fairly healthy. We have been a little banged up since the county tournament, and every day we get healthier. We are going to be close to 100 percent going into the game on Monday.”
King said it will be vital for his team to close out on the shooter and not get beat on penetration against the Lady Wildcats if they are going to advance.
“We will have to shut down their outside shooting game,” King said. “They have hit eight 3s in a half before. They have girls that can hit four to five 3s in a half. They don’t put a girl on the floor that can’t shoot the 3-ball. They basically play eight guards.
“Although we have a height advantage on them, they shoot the 3-ball more than we do and more than anyone that we have played. The challenge that brings is if you get beat off the dribble and somebody is sliding over to help, their man is now wide open for 3, and they are going to make that shot. We can’t get beat off the dribble. We have to have a lot of ball pressure and make sure that they don’t get any easy looks.”