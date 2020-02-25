Childersburg girls fall to Anniston in state semifinal despite scrappy performance (with photo gallery)

BIRMINGHAM -- For the second season in a row, Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team came up short in the Class 4A Final Four at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers went down 50-42, but they brought the fight to a Lady Bulldogs squad making its seventh consecutive trip to Birmingham.
“I’m just so proud of everybody on our team -- to take them wire-to-wire when they’re such a great team,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “A lot of people didn’t give us a chance to even be this game, to even keep it close, and we could have won. We led for over 11 minutes. The game was tied for almost three. We played very even basketball with them.
“We missed a lot of shots. If a couple more fall, maybe we win, but I can’t ask any more of my five seniors and Aubrey (Foy), who is an eighth-grader. They really battled today.”
Leading 12-7 at the end of the opening frame, Childersburg put together a 5-2 spurt featuring a layup by senior point guard Eunique McKinney and a 3-pointer off the glass from senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson to extend its advantage to 17-9.
The Lady Bulldogs took ownership of the remainder of the half with a 14-4 run that included a basket in the post from senior forward Kiana Montgomery that pulled her team in front.
The Lady Tigers opened the second half on a 5-0 sprint capped by a swipe-and-score by McKinney to give her team control, 26-23.
Anniston junior guard Allasha Dudley scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer to make it 28-26 with 5:02 left in the third stanza.
“We played Childersburg, and they’re a tough team -- they really are. Our hat’s off to them,” Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock said. “Coach (King) made me do everything I could think of in my repertoire. The good Lord found favor in us, and we were able to get a win.”
Childersburg trailed 36-32 entering the final frame but remained in the fight by outscoring Anniston 10-8 to pull within a basket with two minutes to play.
Dudley, who went 1 of 6 at the charity stripe in the game’s first 30 minutes, closed out the state semifinal by making six straight free throws.
Five to know
- McKinney contributed nine points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists for Childersburg. King said she finished her high school career with more than 200 steals.
- Foy tied for the Lady Tigers’ lead in points with nine and came up with seven rebounds. Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.
- Montgomery registered a double-double for the Lady Bulldogs (19 points, 10 rebounds) and blocked five shots. Junior forward Asia Barclay pulled down 12 boards and chipped in six points.
- Childersburg’s bench outscored Anniston’s 11 to 0. Senior center Shakira Young gave her squad eight points, six rebounds, an assist and a block in eight minutes of floor time. Junior guard Kayja Swain went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line and added a steal in 11 minutes, while seventh-grader Rakiya Spell came up with a diving steal to break up an Anniston scoring opportunity.
- The Lady Tigers outrebounded Anniston 45 to 38.
Who said
- King on his bench’s performance: “Shakira’s a senior, so that was very fitting. She’ll remember her last game as a very successful one … Rakiya is a seventh-grader and is 5-foot-nothing, but that’s the kind of heart this group plays with. We’re playing an eighth-grader and bringing a seventh-grader off the bench. We’re playing Anniston, and they’re monsters. We didn’t back down and we truly believed we could win.”
- Foy on the game: “What I’ll remember most about this game is I got to play with incredible players. I got to play with them for two years. We came out here and we played our hardest. We put our heart out on the floor and we gave our everything.”=
Up next
- Childersburg ends its season with a 31-5 record.
- Anniston will meet either Deshler or Sumter Central in the 4A state final Friday at 4 p.m.