MONTGOMERY -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team Monday defeated Trinity Presbyterian 47-33 in a semifinal at the Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The Lady Tigers (32-1) will play Headland in the championship game Wednesday at 4 p.m. Headland (21-5) edged Handley 47-46 to advance to the regional final.
This is the first time Childersburg has made the regional final since the 2012-13 season.
“I am excited to win, obviously,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “We defended the 3-ball fairly well. At halftime, we (had) hit more outside shots than they did. They are a great 3-point shooting team. We did a pretty good job of going over the ball screens and making sure that we didn’t let many their shooters get loose too many times, because when they are open, they can knock them down.
“We ran our zone stuff (offensively) pretty well in the first half, we knocked down five 3s before halftime. In the second half, they went man and they also tried to pressure us, which we worked on. I thought we broke the press very well, and that really helped us put the game away.
“When they pressed, we were able to beat it for some easy layups.”
Unlike last season, scoring wasn’t an issue for Childersburg, which poured in 32 points in the first half. The Lady Tigers managed only 28 points in a 2018 regional loss.
“A lot of it is just the girls being comfortable,” King said. “The last couple of days at practice, I made a point that every girl on our team except our seventh-grader has played in a regional. I think our two freshmen watched us last year. Of course, we were at Alabama State, so it is a different gym.
“I thought we adjusted well. We got off to a fast start … that helped us. I think the girls know that we can play a little better and we are going to have to play better on Wednesday if we want to get to Birmingham.”
The Lady Tigers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and took a 33-18 advantage into intermission.
Childersburg scored 14 points off 11 Trinity turnovers in the first half. The Lady Tigers forced 18 turnovers for the game.
In the second half, Childersburg struggled offensively, scoring 14 points.
The Lady Tigers shot 2 of 10 from the field in the third period but improved to 4 of 9 in the fourth. For the game, Childersburg shot 35 percent from the field.
King was pleased his team advanced, but he saw several things he wants the Lady Tigers to improve on before they take the court against Headland.
“We missed a lot of shots under the goal that we are going to have to make on Wednesday,” King said. “The second half, at times, they (Trinity) got some cheap hustle points. They caught some air balls and laid them in. They had the ball bounce their way sometimes, and in a closer game, one thing like that could be the difference in moving on and losing.
“We can watch the film and fix things to get ready for Headland on Wednesday.”
Eunique McKinney led the way with 16 points for Childersburg. Ke’Asia McKinney scored 12 and pulled down seven rebounds before fouling out late. Jakiah Roston chipped in eight points.
Emma Kate Smith led Trinity with seven points.