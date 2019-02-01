Childersburg senior forward Yamaree Gaddis and senior guard Jailah Swain embrace after a 44-13 win over rival Sylacauga on Friday night. The Senior Night victory in the Lady Tigers’ regular season finale at home improved their record to 28-1 and extended their winning streak to 14 games. Childersburg, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, will host the Area 8 tournament that begins on Monday and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between Oak Grove and Indian Springs on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6