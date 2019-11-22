The Childersburg High School girls basketball team rolled past Sylacauga 67-26 for the Lady Tigers’ 27th consecutive home victory.
The Lady Tigers led 35-10 at halftime. Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
“That was our seventh straight win over Sylacauga,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “I think Ke’Asia’s had a double-double every game … I don’t know how many points (Aurielle) Turner had for Sylacauga. Of course, she was (The Daily Home) Player of the Week, so we focused on slowing her down and stopping her. To only give up 26 on the game, I feel we did a good job on her. Defensively, we’re getting better.”
Childersburg senior guard Eunique McKinney contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, while seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell added 10 points. The duo hit four of the Tigers’ seven 3s.
“Tonight was the first night that our 3-balls started to fall, so if we can keep this defensive intensity and continue to improve on offense, I think we’re slowly getting better each game,” King said.
The Tigers (4-0) will host Winterboro on Tuesday at 6 p.m. King said he decided to play in Talladega County Central’s Christmas Tournament in lieu of playing in a Thanksgiving tourney.
“It’s going to be very tough,” he said. “(They’ve got) some really good teams coming. We’ve got to keep improving. We’ll have some practices over the Thanksgiving holiday, and then we come back with (B.B. Comer, Central Coosa) and Sacred Heart. We’ve got some challenging games coming up pretty quick.”
Junior Christina Keith led the Lady Aggies with 10 points, while Turner finished with seven.
The Lady Aggies (1-2) will host Calera on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Marble City Classic.