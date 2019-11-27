Ke’Asia McKinney was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team to a 2-0 record last week.
“I am very proud because it is showing off my hard work,” McKinney said. “I would like to thank Coach (Gavin) King because of all the drills we do in practice. I would like to thank my teammates for having my back because when I think I am not doing as good, they will help me keep my head up and keep going.”
McKinney averaged 17.5 points per game in two wins last week for the Lady Tigers. The senior scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win over B.B. Comer. Against Sylacauga, she scored a season-high 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. McKinney has recorded double-digit rebounds in all five of Childersburg’s games this season.
“I’m trying to get 10 or more rebounds per game, “she said. “We work on put-backs and putting it softly on the glass. That has been working out well for me.”
Childersburg head coach Gavin King was pleased with the way McKinney played last week.
“She had two double-doubles last week, so she is getting it done rebounding and scoring,” King said. “She is hitting some 3-balls and really stretching the floor for us. She is staying out of foul trouble, which is good. She hasn’t fouled out a game this year. Overall, she has been solid so far.”
For the second straight season, Childersburg has opened the season on a five-game winning streak. Childersburg has won all five games by 13 points or more. McKinney said she is satisfied with the way they have been playing.
“We are playing good ball, but we can play better,” she said. “We could be winning by 40 or 50 points per game. We have been playing good, but (there) is more to work on.”
The Lady Tigers have set lofty goals for this season. Last season, Childersburg set a school record in wins with 32 and made it to the Class 4A Final Four. Even though they lost a pair of key players from last season’s team, their goal is to get back to Birmingham.
“We want to get a ring, but I know we have to go through the area, area tournament, sub-regional and regional tournament to get their first,” she said. “We want to finish what we started last year.”
McKinney said she tries to model her game after three-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
“I try to take it coast-to-coast like LeBron and do pull-up jumpers,” she said. “I am trying to be like him off the court as well. He helps a lot of people.”