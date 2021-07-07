Childersburg girl dies in traffic accident on Eastaboga Road

A one-vehicle accident on Eastaboga Road Tuesday night took the life of a teenage girl and sent another teenager to the hospital in Birmingham.
According to Talladega County Assistant Coroner Josh Vincent, 17-year-old Zoey Danielle Atkisson, of Childersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 9:10 p.m. Atkisson was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash and did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time, Vincent said.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the accident occurred approximately 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Eastaboga Road, about 10 miles northeast of Talladega.
“The crash occurred when a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by a local teenager left the roadway and struck a mailbox,” according to a press release.
The driver was initially taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and then taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment. No information on the driver’s condition was available Wednesday.
The driver’s name had not been released as of Wednesday evening.
“Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” according to the release.