Xzavion Garrett was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Childersburg’s 22-14 win over Class 5A opponent Shelby County on Friday night.
“This is something that I have always wanted to do,” Garrett said. “I would like to thank all of my teammates. The line is the engine that gets the offense running.”
Garrett had a huge game for the 4A Tigers in their season opener. The senior running back had 15 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Garrett, who stands 5-foot-5, scored from a yard out in the second quarter, and his final score came from 25 yards out to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead in the fourth.
“Last time I was at Shelby County’s field (in 2017), I scored the game-winning touchdown,” Garrett said. “I was like, this time, I have to do something else because they know me now from what I did. They were like, ‘Watch that short running back. He is short but he can do something.’
“I wanted to come in and leave something else with them.”
Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly was pleased with the way Garrett played.
“He stepped up and carried the ball really well,” Beverly said. “Once we got rolling on our second drive, he was the focal point.
“Any time you have a back go over 100 yards, they are doing things the right way, especially on 15 carries. He was ripping off big runs left and right. He also punched it in twice, and the most important thing is that he held on to the football.”
The Tigers started 2-0 last season but went 1-6 in their final seven games. Garrett said he can already tell this season’s team is going to be more successful than the 2018 version.
“I feel like this is the best (team) that we have had so far,” Garrett said. “Even though we’ve had one game, you can see a lot when our defense plays our offense. I feel like we should do a lot better this year.”
Beverly has high expectations for the Garrett for the rest of the season.
“(I want him to) continue to do what he did in game one,” Beverly said. “Consistency, take care of the football and whenever his number is called, make a play.
“We have Terry (Thomas) and Cameron Thrash carrying the ball well. He doesn’t have to do it all by himself. He has a committee of guys around him. He needs to be consistent and play within himself.”
Garrett said the admires Oakland’s Josh Jacobs and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.
“I look up to Josh Jacobs because he really came from nothing,” Garrett said. “He lived in the streets before, he didn’t have a home. Football was really the only way that he could succeed in life. He kept on working at it, and now, he is in the league.
“Alvin Kamara, I can relate to him. I feel like we have the same personality. We really work hard to prove to people that we are not what we seem.”