CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the Fire Department to make several purchases, including: a washer/dryer set not to exceed $1,355.40; and a 25-inch bar chainsaw for Engine#1467 at a cost of $789.95 from Talladega Tractor.
The council also voted to surplus three police vehicles, a Street Ram 250 and a transportation vehicle.
The council also made the following Board Appointments:
•Historic Preservation Commission - Hud Hudson for a term expiring on Sept. 30, 2021.
•Industrial Development Board - Shay Claritey for a term expiring on Dec. 8, 2023.
•Water and Gas Board -Wesley Allen for a term expiring on March 6, 2024; Ron Webster for a term expiring on Jan. 26, 2025; and Billy Atkinson Jr. for a term expiring on Sept. 18, 2024.
In other business, the council approved police training for four police personnel to attend Southern Software in Montgomery on March 12-14. No registration, meal reimburse, and mileage if applicable.
•Approved travel for City Attorney Jerry Fielding to attend Spring Municipal Law Conference in Florence on April 12-13. Two nights lodging, registration, mileage and per diem.
•Paid invoices in the amount of $219,392.82
The next regular meeting will be held on March 4th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
