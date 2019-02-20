Childersburg City Council

Childersburg’s city administration includes (from left) council member Michael McLain, Ward E; council member Angie Twymon, Ward C; council member Brandon Robinson, Ward A; council member Glenn Stubblefield, Ward D; council member Bill Moody, Ward B; and Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson.

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the Fire Department to make several purchases, including: a washer/dryer set not to exceed $1,355.40; and a 25-inch bar chainsaw for Engine#1467 at a cost of $789.95 from Talladega Tractor.

The council also voted to surplus three police vehicles, a Street Ram 250 and a transportation vehicle.

The council also made the following Board Appointments:

•Historic Preservation Commission - Hud Hudson for a term expiring on Sept. 30, 2021.

•Industrial Development Board - Shay Claritey for a term expiring on Dec. 8, 2023.

•Water and Gas Board -Wesley Allen for a term expiring on March 6, 2024; Ron Webster for a term expiring on Jan. 26, 2025; and Billy Atkinson Jr. for a term expiring on Sept. 18, 2024.

In other business, the council approved police training for four police personnel to attend Southern Software in Montgomery on March 12-14. No registration, meal reimburse, and mileage if applicable.

•Approved travel for City Attorney Jerry Fielding to attend Spring Municipal Law Conference in Florence on April 12-13. Two nights lodging, registration, mileage and per diem.

•Paid invoices in the amount of $219,392.82

The next regular meeting will be held on March 4th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

