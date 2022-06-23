Childersburg, Fayetteville leads 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

Childersburg High School’s baseball team took another step towards returning to the standard of the successful Childersburg teams in the past. This season, the Tigers finished with a 17-11 record including an 8-0 record in Class 3A, Area 9. This was the second season in a row that Childersburg has won the area championship. The Tigers finished the season by making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. Childersburg fell to Piedmont in the second round.
First-year head coach Taylor Craven was pleased with what the Tigers were able to accomplish in 2022.
“We had a great season,” Craven said. “We got off to a slow start and nobody wants to get off to a slow start but we turned it around. We went on a really good run in the middle of the year and we were able to have a good showing in the playoffs. We wanted to make a deeper run than the second round but the team we played was in the state championship game. We played them well for two games and we left some opportunities out there. It would’ve been a good run if we executed a little bit more in the second round. It was a good season all in all.”
Childersburg’s season didn’t go unnoticed as they had seven players earn 1A-3A All-Talladega County honors including the Pitcher and Coach of the Year.
Lane Dennis was selected as The Daily Home 1A-3A Pitcher of the Year. Dennis finished the season with a 6-3 record. The junior recorded 66 strikeouts while only walking 20 batters. Dennis only allowed 16 earned runs in 47 innings of action off the mound.
“I expect this year to be a good year pitching-wise,” Dennis said. “Last season I had a really good season. I pitched better in my opinion, but I still had a good year this year. In the off-season, we worked really hard-throwing to get ready for the season. they told me that I was going to be their guy and we went from there.”
Craven said he felt that Dennis was very deserving of being the 1A-3A Pitcher of the Year.
“You don’t have to worry about him, I always knew what we were going to get,” Craven said. “You know he’s going to get you five or six innings, sometimes seven. You knew that you were going to be in every game. At the end of the game when Lane pitched we were always in a position to win. That’s what makes him so great. Even in that first-round playoff game, we went down 5-0 in the first inning with him on the mound. He didn’t give up another run until the sixth inning. You can when he is on the mound by the attitude of our guys. They know that we are probably going to win this.”
The Tigers had three players on the first team: Jordan Mann, Jordan Sanders, and Trent Twymon. Austin Luker, J.D. Oakes, and Terrance Roberson were named to the honorable mention team.
Craven became the second Childersburg coach in a row to earn Coach of the Year honors. Last season, Josh Podoris earned the honor after leading the Tigers back to the postseason.
Craven was able to take what Podoris built and take it to the next level despite losing several key pieces from the 2021 season.
Even though Childersburg had a stellar season they still weren’t able to get past Fayetteville. The Wolves defeated Childersburg twice to win the 2022 Small School Talladega County Baseball Tournament.
Fayetteville continued to be the standard for Talladega County baseball in 2022. The Wolves finished with an 18-13 record and fell in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs to Ariton.
Fayetteville had 10 players to make the 1A-3A All-Talladega County team including the Player of the Year.
Evan Baker was selected as The Daily Home 1A-3A Player of the Year. The senior had a batting average of .473 with two home runs, 32 RBIs, and 33 runs. Baker also had 11 doubles and six triples. He also walked 20 times while only striking out nine times. Baker had an on-base average of .561.
“Evan had a phenomenal year this year,” former Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “That kid works hard on the field and off the field. He takes his hitting seriously, he hits all the time. I’m really proud of him for being named Talladega County Player of the Year. He’s well-deserving of this honor. I look forward to seeing how Baker continues to work and watching him play in college. That’s going to be a fun time for him, I know.”
Zeke DeLoach, Brady Butler, Chance Owens, and Ethan Jones earned first-team honors for the Wolves. Levi Phillips, Dakota Ogle, Marlon Cook, Pacey DeLoach, and Connor Rogers were named to the honorable mention team.