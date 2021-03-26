Childersburg falls to Vestavia

OXFORD — Childersburg’s upset bid came up short as the Tigers fell to Class 7A opponent Vestavia Hills 7-3 in the spring break tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Friday afternoon.
The 10th-ranked team in 3A played well for six innings against the Rebels, but one bad inning was too much for the Tigers to overcome.
“When you’re playing the good teams and the bigger teams, you have to execute all the little things,” Childersburg head coach Josh Pordoris said. “At times, we lacked the fundamentals, and it came back to bite us. That’s what good teams do. For six innings, I thought we played good, and I thought we swung the bats well, but that one inning where they plated three we didn’t play fundamental baseball, it got us.”
The No.8-ranked Rebels took control of the game in the fifth inning as they scored three runs to take a 7-3 lead.
Vestavia’s Jack Hoppenjans got things going for Vestavia as he hit an RBI double to right field.
Childersburg pitcher Houston Fields struck out the next batter, Will Denton, for what would’ve been the second out of the inning, but the ball got away from the catcher, which allowed Denton to reach first base.
The Rebels took advantage of the mistake as Jack Harris and William Walburn hit back-to-back RBI singles to increase the lead to 7-3.
Carter Tyus sealed the win for Vestavia as he only allowed one baserunner in the final two innings.
Even though the Tigers (15-6) fell to the Rebels, Podoris was pleased with what he saw from his team during spring break. Childersburg went 5-1 this week, which included a 3-0 series sweep over Weaver. The Tigers also defeated 11-6 on Tuesday and they defeated Donoho 6-4 on Wednesday.
“We showed grit, we competed at the plate and on the mound,” he said. “Several guys pitched this week. Going into our second area series, we know what we have to work on. We’re really happy with where we are and we’re going to continue to keep working to get better.”
Four to know
—The Tigers got off to a fast start as they scored two runs in the first inning. Kane Smith’s ground out to the shortstop allowed Lane Dennis to score. Cannon Johnson’s single down the right-field line allowed Jordan Fomby to score to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
—The Rebels took the lead in the third inning as they scored two runs to take a 4-3. Pierce Hanna hit an RBI triple to tie the game 3-3. A throwing error on the Tigers allowed Hanna to score from third to give the Rebels a 4-3 advantage.
—Fields was the losing pitcher for the Tigers. Fields allowed nine hits and seven runs in seven innings off the mound. He also recorded three strike outs.
—Lane Dennis had a solid outing for the Tigers on Friday. The sophomore recorded two hits and scored two runs against the Rebels. Dennis was also a standout in the field as he made two diving catches for the Tigers.
Who said
—Podoris on the play of Dennis: “He’s one of our sophomores and he’s one of our go-to guys. He plays the game the right way, he is very fundamental. He is our two-hole hitter and he is one of our guys on the mound too. We are sophomore heavy and he is at the top of that sophomore class. We’re happy to have him and we are looking forward to what the future holds as well.”
Up next
—Childersburg hosts Wellborn on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.