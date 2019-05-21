CHILDERSBURG -- The city is looking into the possibility of creating a first responder workout center.
The City Council during its meeting Tuesday agreed to solicit bids for demolition of the old police building to convert it into a workout center for first responders.
Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson explained this is merely exploratory.
“The Fire Department has two bays that currently house exercise equipment for our first responders, and they need that space to house expensive fire-fighting equipment,” he said. “We have an available building that we need to address anyway, either through renovation or through demolition.
“If we find that we can use it for a workout place for first responders, we can address it by using Alabama Trust Fund monies, oil and gas monies from the state.”
In other business, the council:
Approved a request from the Historical Preservation Commission to purchase a John Deere 4044M utility tractor and accessories for the Kymulga Grist Mill at a cost of $32,075.70, to be paid from Fund 23;
Approved forming an administrative partnership with Childersburg High School’s Dynamic Learning Center with a $1,000 hall sponsorship;
Approved a request from the Police Department to pay expenses for Lt. Kevin Koss to attend certified "Search and Seizure" training at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy on Sept. 9; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $165,177.37.
