Childersburg council votes to seek bids for storm water drainage work

CHILDERSURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday voted to seek bids for jobs related to the first round of the municipality’s storm water drainage projects.
The jobs will be at the following general locations: intersection of 2nd Street/9th Avenue Southwest, 8th Avenue, Fairview Drive and the intersection of 3rd Street/6th Avenue. The projects will be bid together and awarded by sealed bids delivered to City Hall no later than noon March 16.
Also Tuesday, the council approved spending $4,860 to make repairs to the wood framing around the stage of the Limbaugh Community Center, as well as the addition of court-level protective padding on each end of the basketball court.
In other moves, the council:
Approved a request from the Police Department for reimbursement of travel expenses for Rachel Carlson to attend crime reporting training, as well as Southern Software training. Neither event will have a registration fee;
Approved a request from the Fire Department to expand the purchase of a chain saw for a department truck by $130.41 to purchase a second chain saw for another fire truck; and
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $91,388.52.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m.
