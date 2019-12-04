CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the Childersburg City Council tackled several routine agenda items during their meeting Tuesday. They were as follows:
Appointed Dave Cartwright to a term on the Historic Preservation Commission ending Sept. 30, 2021;
Declared three Ford ambulances, model years 2001, 2003 and 2006, as surplus;
Approved Mayor Ken Wesson authorizing an agreement with J.M. Wood Auction in Montgomery for five surplus vehicles including the three Ford ambulances and two previously approved garbage trucks to be submitted for auction;and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $163,949.66.
The next Childersburg City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
-- Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.