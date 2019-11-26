CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the Childersburg City Council during their Nov. 19 meeting authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to act as chairman of the municipality’s Local Redevelopment Authority.
The move will allow him to execute documents pertaining to a recently approved real estate agreement with the Talladega County Economic Development Authority regarding the Childersburg Industrial Park.
The TCEDA agreed to spend $350,000 making improvements on approximately 115 acres of property at the industrial park, including land clearing, road improvements and site testing.
“This is just making everything official to move the process along.” Wesson said. “We are very excited for future improvements to the park. We hope this will help make the park more attractive to potential tenants.”
Current tenants include Nu Steel Fabricators Inc., Hawk Plastics Corp., and Blair Block LLC.
Wesson added the improvement work is expected to begin by early 2020.
In other business, the council:
Approved a Street Department purchase of a Yale forklift from TMH Lift for $14,000;
Approved a Police Department purchase of three Dell military laptops for patrol vehicles, not to exceed $2,000;
Approved Trenton Davenport for a full-time permanent position with the Police Department at a rate of $14.50 per hour;
Approved two cadet officers to attend Alabama Peace Officers Standards Training (APOST) at a rate of $13.35 per hour;
Approved increasing the city group life insurance benefit from $15,000 to $50,000;
Approved advertising expenses with the Childersburg High School baseball Home Run Club in the amount of $250, as well as the CHS basketball Tip-Off Club in the amount of $200;
Approved replacing the men’s restroom at the Pinecrest Park Baseball Field at a cost of $14,960;
Approved an upgrade to the women’s restroom at Pinecrest Park Baseball Field at a cost of $4,650; and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $295,636.29.
The next Childersburg City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
-- Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.