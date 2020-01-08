Childersburg council’s first meeting of 2020 proves brief

CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the Childersburg City Council during a brief meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of a 2016 John Deere 410L backhoe in the amount of $69,000 for the Street Department.
The backhoe is being purchased from Warrior Tractor & Equipment in Oxford.
In other business, the council:
Approved changing the status of commercial driver’s license operator Edward Wallace from temporary to full time. Wallaces works in the Street and Sanitation Department;
Approved advertising in The Daily Home Update 2020 edition at a cost of $295.56;
Approved 2020 memberships in the Alabama Association of Municipal Attorneys and Judges, at a rate of $75 per member. Memberships will be purchased for the city’s municipal judge, prosecutor and public defender;
Approved police Chief Rick McClelland attending quarterly Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (ACCOP)Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP) executive training classes and the AACOP Winter Conference in Montgomery on Feb. 17-20;
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $44,778.60; and
Accepted the first reading of Ordinance No. 1113, which includes adjusting the salaries of the mayor and council to reflect any future municipal official level certification. The ordinance, if approved, will allow an extra $1,200 annually for the mayor or any council member earning certification. The mayor is paid $16,800 annually, while each council member is paid $7,200 per year, city officials note. A second reading of the ordinance is expected to be on the agenda for the next council meeting. The council will then have the opportunity to call the ordinance to a vote, city officials note. If passed, the ordinance would go into effect in November, when the next Childersburg council and mayor will be sworn in. Efforts to reach Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The next regular Childersburg City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.
-- Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.