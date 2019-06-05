CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday night approved two resolutions in connection with a proposed sewer and water project.
At the request of the city’s Water, Sewer & Gas Board, the council approved a resolution hiring Community Consultants Inc. to write a grant proposal, and another resolution hiring Utility Engineering Consultants LLC to design the project.
The project is expected to be about 90 percent sewer and 10 percent water. The city is applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
In other business, the council:
Approved a local match agreement for the purchase of a new transportation van in the amount of $62,367. The East Alabama Regional Planning Commission oversees the grant that will pay most of the purchase price. Local matching funds from the city will total just over $8,000;
Approved the following police training expenses: an additional lodging night for a Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program session, expenses for which were originally approved Jan. 3. The third and fourth sessions will be in Fort Payne and North Alabama; and for Chief Richard McClelland to attend a summer conference, including registration, per diem and a $200 per night lodging allowance;
Approved Yarnell Construction conducting the planned bathroom project at Recreation Annex at a cost of $14,780;
Approved the Recreation Department hiring seasonal summer day camp counselors and a rate of $7.25 per hour. All of them will be college students or high school seniors;
Approved the Senior Center hiring Tom Clarke as a part-time temporary transportation driver at a pay rate of $8.88 per hour;
Approved a change to the city holiday schedule recognizing both July 4 and 5 as dedicated holidays for city employees;
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $69,040.83; and
Approved the installation of speed bumps on both 2nd and 3rd streets SW.
The next regular City Council meeting will be June 18 at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.