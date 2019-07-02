CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday gave approval to make repairs and improvements to a municipal building on the former high school property, commonly referred to as the Termite Building.
A $10,500 expenditure was approved -- $7,700 for materials and $2,800 for labor to install a ceiling.
Also Tuesday, the council voted to hire replacement firefighter William Brady Medley as a full-time, permanent basic firefighter at a pay rate of $10.89 per hour.
During the Town Hall portion of the meeting, Mayor Ken Wesson announced the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing July 9 to consider an amendment to the Highway Commercial District zoning to accommodate the location of a professional meat market on 1st Street Northwest.
If that panel recommends approval, the City Council will hold a public hearing on the matter as part of its June 16 regular meeting.
In other business, the council:
Authorized the surplus sale, by a sealed bid auction, of a Street Department Mackey Ferguson Tractor and Boom Mower. Bids will be accepted through July 25;
Reappointed Gene Piatkowski to the Planning & Zoning Commission to a term expiring April 8, 2025. Frank Black was appointed to the Childersburg Housing Authority for a term expiring Feb. 3, 2021; and
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $138,406.55.
The next regular council meeting will be July 16 at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.