Childersburg council OKs pay bump for earning 'Certified Municipal Official' status

CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the next Childersburg city administration will have the chance to earn some extra money.
The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that would raise the salary for the mayor or any council member if they achieve Certified Municipal Official status. Current pay for the mayor is $16,800 annually, while council members receive $7,200 per year. Under the new ordinance, the mayor or any council member will receive an extra $1,200 per year for achieving CMO status.
The council heard the second reading of the ordinance Tuesday and approved it by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Glenn Stubblefield voting no. The ordinance will go into effect in November, when Childersburg’s next administration will take office.
CMO status is earned via classes through the Alabama League of Municipalities.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution allowing Mayor Ken Wesson to authorize the manner of disposal for three surplus computers from the Rainwater Library. No one bid when the computers originally went to auction;
Approved travel and training for the mayor and council members to attend the annual League of Municipalities Convention, May 16-19, in Tuscaloosa. Registration is $400 per person, plus per diem, lodging and travel expenses;
Approved Municipal Court training for Judge Erskine Mathis, Shirley Shepherd and Aimee Burnette for a one-day seminar in Hoover to obtain continuing education hours. Registration is $350 each, plus travel expenses;
Approved reimbursing the following employees for city use of personal cellphones: police chief, fire chief, parks and recreation director, street and sanitation supervisor and mechanic;
Reappointed Carla Bates to the Industrial Development Board for a term expiring Dec. 8, 2025; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $240,087.43.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m.
