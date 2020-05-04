Childersburg council OKs ordinances related to small cell towers, 5G

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council, during a meeting Thursday night, approved a pair of ordinances pertaining to small cell towers and 5G service.
Ordinance 1115 dealt with the small cell rate schedules, while Ordinance 1114 pertained to the 5G service.
“This ordinance (1114) will provide protection for the city to be able to control installation points,” Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said.
The council also passed a resolution authorizing Wesson to enter into an agreement and execute necessary documents with Utility Engineer Consultants LLC. in regards to a Community Development Block Grant project.
Wesson said the project related to the sewer work being done in the Pleasant Valley area. In the council’s meeting April 7, it approved continuing the application process on a nearly $750,000 grant to help provide flood relief to the community.
In other business, the council:
Approved the agenda and minutes from the April 7 meeting and minutes from the called work session Tuesday, April 28;
Approved the hires of Tim Lawley and Jarred Cunningham as basic firefighters at a rate of $12.28 per hour on a part-time, as-needed basis;
Authorized the purchase and installation of a workstation from City Tech for the Municipal Court Office for $1,640, plus a yearly subscription valued at $400 to LogMePro for off-site access;
Passed a motion to post a library assistant opening at the Rainwater Library;
Approved invoices in the amount of $303,996.63; and
Announced the City Council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 5, at 6 p.m.