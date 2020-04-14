Childersburg council OKs mayor continuing application process for storm drainage project

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council, during a meeting April 7, unanimously passed a resolution granting approval for Mayor Ken Wesson to execute documents for an application for a storm drainage project grant to provide flood relief in the municipality.
The grant, made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, would relieve flooding at 13th Avenue and Cooper Street. Wesson said the paperwork filed was for the second stage of the application process.
“This is about a three quarters of a million-dollar project in the Pleasant Valley area in Childersburg,” Wesson said. “It’s to relieve some flooding that’s been going on there since the ’70s, believe it or not. We’re going to try to do something to alleviate it.”
The council held a public hearing prior to the council work session and council meeting to consider public opinion and discuss the storm drainage project.
During the council’s work session, Wesson discussed a recent teleconference with the Alabama League of Municipalities concerning stimulus money for cities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wesson said localities will be required to provide the city’s 2019 final budget and the projected 2020 budget, then make a monetary request for differences resulting from the impact of COVID-19. He added the objective is for municipalities to remain solvent due to the loss of revenue from the pandemic.
Wesson reported the roof on the downtown revitalization project had been completed, and the grant had been closed in the process. He also discussed upcoming projects, including renovations at the community center and Rainwater House patio area.
Council meeting
In other business, the council:
Unanimously approved the meeting agenda and the minutes from the council’s previous meeting, on March 17;
Councilman T. Glenn Stubblefield motioned for an increase to street and sanitation laborers’ starting rate from $8.50 an hour to $9 an hour after a six-month probationary period. The council unanimously passed Stubblefield’s motion;
Unanimously passed a motion by Councilwoman Angie Twymon to reschedule the April 21 council meeting to April 30 due to the public safety concern of COVID-19; and
Unanimously approved invoices in the amount of $321,690.59.
Work session
During the council’s work session:
Wesson thanked ServPro for providing free sanitization for emergency vehicles in the city’s Police and Fire departments;
Street Superintendent Carl Haigler submitted his retirement for May 29;
Councilman Michael McLain discussed an issue at the industrial park concerning the railroad crossing and RJ Corman; and
Councilman Brandon Robinson requested Stubblefield address road repairs needed near the community center.