Childersburg council OKs 3 items for Police Department during regular meeting

The city of Childersburg inaugurated its new administration Monday, Nov. 2. The new administration includes incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent council members Brandon Robinson (Ward A), Bill Moody (Ward B) and Angie Twymon (Ward C), along with newcomers Tommy Ivey (Ward E) and Wesley Allen (Ward D).

 

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council addressed several business items during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3, including three in connection with the Police Department.

Kyle Efferson was hired as a full-time permanent police officer at a rate of $14.50 per hour. Also, the council approved cadets Browning and Northcutt receiving $200 per week travel expenses and per diem while attending the Police Academy through Feb. 23. Unlike previous Academy sessions, this one does not include dormitory and cafeteria services due to COVID restrictions. 

Also, the council approved Vintage Garage making a repair to the investigations vehicle, rebuilding the rear end at a cost of $1,224.45.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved a $2,402 expense for roof repair at the Limbaugh Community Center by Blair Commercial Roofing;

  • Approved two advertising expenses of $200 each for the Childersburg Tip-Off Club and the Childersburg Softball Booster Club; and

  • Approved invoices for payment in the amount of $40.791.63.

The next regular meeting of the Childersburg Council will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

