Childersburg council officially certifies 2020 municipal elections

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg’s 2020 municipal elections are officially in the books.
The City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday canvassed and certified the election results, with no discrepancies from the announced unofficial results. The election was Aug. 25.
Incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent Councilman Brandon Robinson (Ward A) both won re-election. Fellow incumbent Michael McLain wasn’t as fortunate, as he was defeated by challenger Tommy Ivey in the race for the Ward E council seat.
Meanwhile, Wesley Allen won the race for the open Ward D council seat.
Neither Ward B Councilman Bill Moody nor Ward C Councilwoman Angie Twymon faced any opposition in their quest for re-election. They were both officially certified for new terms last month.
Childersburg’s next administration will take office in November.
A public hearing was held prior to Tuesday’s meeting concerning a proposed amendment to Zoning Ordinance 1022 that would move the Grove Park zoning from R-2 to R-1. No one spoke in opposition to the proposal, and the council approved and enacted the amendment.
In other business:
Wesson issued a proclamation designating Sept. 28 in Childersburg as Family Day 2020;
The council granted the Fire Department approval to hire Michael Phillips as a firefighter/paramedic part-time, temporary as needed at a rate of $15.49 per hour;
The council approved payment of invoices in the amount of $103,174.22; and
The council approved the Street Department moving employee Billy Fields from a maintenance labor position to equipment operator at a probationary pay rate of $9 per hour. He will move to $9.50 per hour upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period in December.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.
