CHILDERSBURG -- Mayor Ken Wesson said Tuesday night the municipality’s street light LED conversion project is coming along well.
Wesson addressed the subject during the Town Hall portion of the City Council meeting.
“When they are done, we will have replaced a total of 772 street lights in the city,” Wesson said. “They have three to four crews out working on any given day and are making good progress.
“They have corrected a few sensor issues, and we are getting rave reviews in the areas where they have completed installation.”
During the business portion of the meeting, the council approved several items related to parks and recreation.
The council approved a plan for the B.J. Meeks Complex to install, with labor and materials, 196 feet of 6-foot gauge fencing to include an 18-foot double drive gate. The project, which includes a 4-foot walk gate at the east entrance of the baseball complex, carries a cost of $5,150 from Sylacauga Fence Company.
The council approved the installation, with labor and materials, of 24 feet of 6-foot tall black vinyl coated fencing to include a 16-foot double drive gate and a 4-foot walk gate at Pinecrest Baseball Field, at a cost of $1,973.75 from Sylacauga Fence Company.
The addition of new parking at the softball field was approved at a cost not to exceed $45,000.00.
Approval was also given for five Park & Recreation basketball teams to attend a district tournament in Valley, Alabama, and to pay registration fees totaling $800.
In other business, the council:
Voted to deem property at 8th Avenue, identified as parcel #30911 & #30912 adjacent to Allen Oil, as no longer needed for public use and surplus it to Allen Oil;
Approved the following city board appointments: Mavis Newman to the Park & Recreation Department board for a term expiring Feb. 16, 2023, Will Glaze to the Park & Recreation Department board for a term expiring Feb. 16, 2024, and Gene Piatkowski to the Historic Preservation Commission for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2021;
Approved paying expenses for the mayor and council to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention in Mobile on May 4-7, including travel/per diem /lodging/registration. The council also approved for police Chief McClelland to attend a Winter Conference in Montgomery on Feb. 18-21, including lodging/registration/per diem;
Approved training travel for Municipal Judge Erskine Mathis to attend a seminar in Hoover on March 1, including travel and registration;
Approved the purchase of a copy-printer-fax at a cost of $1,468 with a $22-month service agreement;
Rescheduled the Tuesday, May 7, council meeting to Thursday, May 9, to avoid conflicting with the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention; and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $$259,440.31.
The next scheduled council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.
