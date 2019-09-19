CHILDERSBURG — Members of the Childersburg City Council during their meeting Tuesday awarded a roof replacement project for the “Five & Dime Store” building at 101 8th Ave. SW to MJ Brooks & Sons Construction in the amount of $98,000.
A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will fund $95,000 of the replacement and repairs. The city will be responsible for the remaining $3,000.
Childersburg officials note the municipality acquired the deed to the building earlier this year. In the future, the city hopes to sell or rent the building, officials said.
In other business, the council:
Approved a request for Susie Wimmer to attend the Basic Animal Control Officer Certification Course in Birmingham;
Approved accepting bids for a Kiwanis Park shade project. The proposal is to erect a permanent shade structure over a collection of park equipment, along with other repairs and improvements to the park in cooperation with Childersburg Kiwanis;
Approved seeking bids for two Ford Explorers for the Police Department fleet; and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $228,943.60.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce