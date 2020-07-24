Childersburg council awards nearly $500K grant project for sewer upgrades

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council has approved a project that will bring needed improvements to the municipality’s sewers.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved Resolution 2020-21, which awards a Community Development Block Grant project to Tren-Tay Inc. in the amount of $496,825 for several sewer infrastructure upgrades for the Childersburg Water and Gas Board.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said this endeavor includes two different projects. The first will replace aging infrastructure in the Coosa Cord area of the city to improve sewer service for the surrounding area.
The second will replace a lift station on the Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway. Wesson said the replacement will include a generator, something the previous station lacked, that should allow the lift station to continue operating in the event of a power outage.
“This work is something that has been needed for awhile,” Wesson said.
The mayor said he was happy the city was able to secure the grant needed for the project, as it will increase efficiency for several areas in the municipality.
While looking at improvements, the council also approved Resolution 2020-22, which awards the next round of street paving to Dunn Construction in the amount of $896,291.
In other matters, the council:
Approved for Moore Electrical to perform electrical repairs at the Butler-Harris-Rainwater House in the amount of $5,250;
Gave permission for the Street and Sanitation Department to hire Johnny Eddings as a part-time, temporary worker for a six-month probationary period at a rate of $8.50 per hour;
Approved for three Childersburg police cadets to attend an upcoming session at the police academy. They are Micah Northcutt, Justin Browning and Zachary Dobbs;
Approved a travel request from city attorney Jerry Fielding to attend the Fall Municipal Conference in Gulf Shores. The registration fee is $275, plus lodging, mileage and meals;
Approved the Pit Stop at 32183 U.S. Highway 280 for an off-premise retail beer and wine license;
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $177,613.34;
During his report, the mayor urged residents to please complete the U.S. census online, by mail or phone. If you don’t, expect calls and visits from Census Bureau employees.
Daily Home staff writer Taylor MItchell also contributed to this story.
