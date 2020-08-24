You have permission to edit this article.
Childersburg council awards contract for building bike trails at Grist Mill Park

Childersburg City Council

Childersburg’s city administration includes (from left) council member Michael McLain, Ward E; council member Angie Twymon, Ward C; council member Brandon Robinson, Ward A; council member Glenn Stubblefield, Ward D; council member Bill Moody, Ward B; and Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson.

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, approved a resolution awarding the project to build bike trails at Kymulga Grist Mill Park to Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC.

Flowmotion bid $178,031.36 on the project.

The resolution also authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to execute all necessary documents for the project. It is funded by a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. 

In other business, the council approved a proposed city holiday schedule through the end of the calendar year: Thanksgiving: Nov. 25-27; Christmas, Dec. 24-25; and New Year’s, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The council also approved repair and replacement installation for gutters at the Rainwater Library. The contract was awarded to Norred Seamless Gutters LLC in the amount of $2,172.

Also Aug. 18, the council:

  • Approved Parks & Recreation Director Anthony Murphy attending the fall workshop session in Orange Beach, including the cost of registration at $125, plus a two-night stay and per diem;

  • Approved Fraternal Order of Police dues for the Police Department in the amount of $540. 

  • Approved a pay rate adjustment for a pair of pre-academy police cadets to $14 an hour. Their academy session has been rescheduled to begin in November.

  • Approved the Street & Sanitation Department hiring two part-time maintenance laborers at a probationary rate of $8 per hour, to rise to $9 per hour upon successful completion of their probationary period; and

  • Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $290,876.25.

The next regular council meeting will be Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a public hearing at 5 that afternoon at City Hall concerning a proposed zoning change for Grove Park from R-2 to R-1.

Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.

