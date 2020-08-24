Childersburg council awards contract for building bike trails at Grist Mill Park

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, approved a resolution awarding the project to build bike trails at Kymulga Grist Mill Park to Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC.
Flowmotion bid $178,031.36 on the project.
The resolution also authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to execute all necessary documents for the project. It is funded by a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
In other business, the council approved a proposed city holiday schedule through the end of the calendar year: Thanksgiving: Nov. 25-27; Christmas, Dec. 24-25; and New Year’s, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
The council also approved repair and replacement installation for gutters at the Rainwater Library. The contract was awarded to Norred Seamless Gutters LLC in the amount of $2,172.
Also Aug. 18, the council:
Approved Parks & Recreation Director Anthony Murphy attending the fall workshop session in Orange Beach, including the cost of registration at $125, plus a two-night stay and per diem;
Approved Fraternal Order of Police dues for the Police Department in the amount of $540.
Approved a pay rate adjustment for a pair of pre-academy police cadets to $14 an hour. Their academy session has been rescheduled to begin in November.
Approved the Street & Sanitation Department hiring two part-time maintenance laborers at a probationary rate of $8 per hour, to rise to $9 per hour upon successful completion of their probationary period; and
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $290,876.25.
The next regular council meeting will be Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a public hearing at 5 that afternoon at City Hall concerning a proposed zoning change for Grove Park from R-2 to R-1.
