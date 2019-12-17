Childersburg council approves several personnel moves in Fire Department

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council approved several personnel actions in connection with the Fire Department during a meeting Tuesday.
Jeffery Whitfield was reclassified from part-time to full-time permanent with no change in his rate of hourly pay. Tyler Meadows was hired as a basic firefighter on a full-time, permanent basis at $12.28 per hour.
Patric Jordan was hired as part-time, as-needed, fire-medic at a rate of $15.49 per hour, and Jackie Kines was hired as a part-time, as-needed, basic firefighter at a rate of $12.28 per hour.
In other business, the council:
Approved Resolution 2019-25, which met the mandate to enroll all city firefighters in the Cancer Insurance for Firefighters program. The cost is estimated to be about $200 per firefighter;
Heard Josh Logan read a mayoral proclamation declaring Jan. 20, 2020, as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Childersburg;
Appointed Bryan Hughes to a term on the Industrial Development Board to end Dec. 8, 2023;
Added a previously surplussed wrecked Dodge pickup truck to the list of surplus vehicles that will be auctioned via sealed bids in Montgomery on Dec. 27 at J.M. Wood Auction; and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $278,640.20.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.