Members of the Childersburg City Council approved a request from the Police Department to purchase 15 tasers from the Home Security Superstore at a cost of $879 each.
City officials said the $13,185 total will be paid for with city funds and donations from Renasant Bank and Southern Alloy.
“The purchase will be to replace some of our older tasers,” Childersburg Police Chief Rich McClelland said. “All of our patrol officers will carry one.”
All of the department’s patrol officers are certified and trained to carry them, McClelland said.
“Some of the older ones will be carried by certified members of our investigative and administrative team,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the city’s liability insurance for the fiscal 2020;
• Promoted Mike Moore from patrol officer to sergeant with the police department;
• Declared a wrecked green Dodge truck as surplus to be disposed of through auction;
• Approved spending up to $500 for supplies to paint the concrete backstop at the Girl’s Softball Field;
• Adjusted the salary of Park & Recreation Director Anthony Murphy to $1,270 bi-weekly. City Clerk Aimee Burnette said the raise was an approximate 50 cents an hour increase;
• Approved a $160 registration fee for the following teams: 8U State Flag Football at Trussville, 10U District Soccer at Prattville and 12U District Soccer at Prattville; and
• Approved paying invoices in the amount of $300,174.73.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.