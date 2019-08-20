CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council approved a couple of road work measures during its meeting Tuesday night.
The council award management services for the upcoming 2019 road resurfacing project to Gonzales Strength.
Approval was also given to repair a safety issue with the road at the corner of 3rd Street and 6th Avenue. The award went to the low bidder, Dunn Construction, at a cost of $16,911.
In other actions, the council:
Reappointed Terry Kay Cleckler and Deborah Morris to the Childersburg Historic Preservation Commission for terms ending on Sept. 30, 2021;
Approved a request from the Parks & Recreation Department to purchase of a chest-type freezer for the football/soccer concession stand at a cost of $426 from The Home Depot;
Approved the Police Department installing tint on police units for protection of computer equipment, at a cost not to exceed $700. The council also renewed Fraternal Order of Police membership for 18 officers at a cost of $30 each, for a total of $540; and
Approval paying invoices in the amount of $135,061.98.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m.
