CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the Childersburg City Council approved three new hires during their meeting Tuesday.
They were as follows:
Brian Godby as a full-time firefighter/paramedic at $13.28 per hour;
Matthew Abrams as a full-time basic emergency medical technician at $10.63 per hour; and
Charles Mitchell as a full-time police officer at rate of $13.65 per hour;
In other business, the council:
Approved a retail alcohol license for Coosa Pines Golf Course at 16615 Plant Road;
Approved Parks and Recreation employees Candy Mahaffey and Donna Jones attending Zumba certification classes in Pell City at a cost of $300 each on Oct. 18;
Appointed Meredith Hughes to the Parks and Recreation Board for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025;
Approved Parks and Recreation employee Glenn Simmons building a maintenance shed for the Baseball/Softball Complex for $10,600. Material for the project is being donated by Blair Block;
Approved a name change for one of the facilities operated by the Childersburg Historic Preservation Commission. The name will revert to the name listed on the National Registry of Historic Places for the Butler-Harris-Rainwater House, dropping the term Museum from the name;
Approved the installation of programmable colored ground effect lighting at both the Butler-Harris-Rainwater House and Kiwanis Park at a cost not exceed $10,200; and
Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $34,868.68.
The next regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.