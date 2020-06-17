Childersburg council approves election-related resolutions

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday night approved four resolutions regarding upcoming elections.
The council OK’d a Talladega County Working Agreement for 2020 elections. Council members also approved a resolution appointing City Clerk Aimee Burnette to handle absentee ballots for the municipal election. The council also gave its OK to resolutions that approved electronic devices and election workers for the municipal election.
Also Tuesday, the council:
Approved a resolution that allows for use of funds from Rural 5311 Public Transportation through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). The city will purchase two buses and be gifted two more for the city transportation program;
Approved a resolution giving the green light for submission of an application for a Downtown Streetscape Project, Phase II. If approved, the grant will provide an 80% grant with a 20% local match on estimated construction costs of $848,172.80;
Approved hiring Billy Fields and Willie Cook as full-time employees assigned to the Street and Sanitation Department as maintenance laborers at a pay rate of $8.50 per hour, and then $9 per hour after a satisfactory six-month probationary period. Alan Holmes was transferred to full-time, permanent;
Granted permission to the Parks & Recreation Department to advertise a part-time position for its after-school program during the coming academic year; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $187,840.57.
The next regular meeting will be July 7 at 6 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.