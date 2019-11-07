CHILDERSBURG -- Members of the Childersburg City Council during their meeting Tuesday approved the fiscal 2020 operating budget.
The budget has projected revenues of $4,852,550, with expenditures of $4,798,677, with a surplus of $53,873. The projected revenues reflect a rise of $200,000 over the previous year.
In other business, the council:
Approved a real estate agreement with the Talladega County Economic Development Authority. The TCEDA agrees to spend $350,000 making improvements on approximately 115 acres of property at the Childersburg Industrial Park to help attract a new industry, and to include site testing and road improvements. The site was recently recertified as an Advantage Site for the next four years;
Approved entering into an agreement with the Alabama Rams of the Independent American Football League for use of John Cox Stadium for six home games. The terms include $500 for use of the field, $100 for lining the field, $100 for use of the concession area, $250 for use of the stadium lights, and a requirement of proof of insurance. The first game will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m., with the Childersburg High School band performing at halftime;
Entered into an agreement with Jay Jenkins to provide professional architectural services for the Limbaugh Community Center remodeling and addition project;
Deemed three HP pavilion computers as surplus for the Rainwater Library;
Approved Ray & Gilliland conducting a survey of a 51-acre lot after a business inquired about purchasing the property from the city;
Approved the rejection of bids for a wrecked green Dodge truck and two garbage vehicles, which had been declared surplus during the Oct. 15 regular meeting;
Amended the contract for specialty lighting for the Butler-Harris-Rainwater House and Kiwanis Park from $10,200 to $14,750;
Approved the purchase of two generators, an air compressor and pressure washer for the Fire Department, and a 3-inch trash pump for the Street Department at a total cost of $4,999;
Approved the hire of Richard Beeghly II as a full-time firefighter and paramedic at a rate of $15.49 per hour;
Approved the hire of Christopher Wilkerson as a full-time firefighter at a rate of $12.28 an hour;
Approved advertising with Childersburg High School softball at a cost of $250;
Approved an amendment to the budgeted cost for the Blair Block Maintenance Building at the baseball complex, from a maximum of $10,600 to $14,750;
Approved a $400 expenditure to sponsor a professional float in the 2019 Childersburg Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 12;
Approved the purchase of two new Police Department vehicles from the state bid list. The new Tahoes will cost $32,016.64 each, plus $10,280 for two police light packages; and
Mayor Ken Wesson issued a proclamation praising the Central Alabama Community College’s Clean Home Alabama Initiative from Gov. Kay Ivey. Students from CACC and CHS held their first cleanup day with a pledge to continue in their adopted area near the high school.
The next Childersburg City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 6 p.m.
-- Home staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.