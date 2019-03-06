CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg businesses interested in having a digital sign now have the possibility of adding one.
The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday approved an amendment to the municipality’s zoning ordinance allowing for digital signage if approval is given by the city enforcement officer and all other sign provisions and regulations are met.
The council also voted to do away with a section of the ordinance that prohibited animated, revolving signage.
In other business, the council gave the Parks and Recreation Department permission to pay $300 in registration fees for two teams to travel to a state basketball tournament in Trussville on March 8-10.
Also approved were payment of Cal Ripken charter fees to Babe Ruth Baseball in the amount of $369, as well as K&K Insurance for the Cal Ripken League in the amount of $1,969. The council also OK’d Anthony Murphy’s attendance at the District V meeting March 6 in Auburn.
The council also:
Designated Mayor Ken Wesson as the voting delegate for the city during the May convention of the League of Municipalities. Alternates will be council members Bill Moody (first) and Glenn Stubblefield (second).
Approved travel expenses for four police officers to attend The Northeast Law Enforcement Academy on Criminal Interdiction and Roadside Interview on April 8-9.
Accepted the resignation of police Officer Wesley Rager and approved the hiring of Joshua Hardy at $12.50 per hour and sending him to the police academy for training; and
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $135,849.79.
The next regular meeting will be March 19 at 6 p.m.
