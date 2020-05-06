Childersburg council addresses routine business items during Tuesday meeting

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council tackled several routine agenda items during a meeting Tuesday night.
They included:
Announced the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention in Montgomery has been rescheduled for July, with no registration fee. Council members said if they decide to attend, they will likely travel the day of the event, with no overnight stay anticipated;
Approved an advertisement with The Daily Home’s First Responders Recognition edition. The council approved purchasing a one-half-page color ad at a cost of $740;
Approved the installation of merry-go-round apparatus at Kiwanis Park at a cost of $2,600. All parts from the broken system were under warranty;
With the new roof project complete on the city-owned building at 101 8th Ave., the council gave approval for the mayor to authorize necessary repairs for power to be re-installed to the building; and
Approved hiring two temporary workers assigned to the Street/Sanitation Department at a rate $8.50 per hour. Upon completion of a probation period, their pay would increase to $9 per hour.
The council’s next regular meeting will be May 19 at 6 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.