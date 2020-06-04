Childersburg council accepts bid of nearly $15K for Rainwater House Painting Project

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday accepted a bid of $14,950 from Painting Perfection by Garcia for the Rainwater House Painting Project.
The project includes the replacement of rotten wood in identified places on the structure.
The council also gave Mayor Ken Wesson approval to purchase a zero-turn commercial lawn mower for the Kymulga Grist Mill Park at a cost not to exceed $8,000, and OK’d the purchase of a 2006 bus from the Talladega County Board of Education for $6,000 for use by the Park and Recreation Department.
In other actions, the council:
Approved a resolution that supports a proposal asking the Talladega County Commission to reallocate bridge funds to Coosa Valley Medical Center in an effort to provide continued health care services to residents;
Approved reappointing Gene Piatkowski to the Childersburg Housing Authority Board with a term expiring Feb. 3, 2025;
Approved the promotion of Zack Fuller to captain with the Fire Department at a pay rate of $16.75 per hour;
Approved the Police Department purchasing a printer model ECOSYS M3645idn from Kyocera Documents for $1,495, with a $22 per month service agreement for the police booking room;
Approved publication of a notice of election in The Daily Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a cost of $208.20; and
Approved paying invoices in the amount of $136,950.37.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m.
