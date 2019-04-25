CHILDERSBURG -- Two Childersburg companies were among those receiving awards for outstanding worker safety records during 2018 from the Alabama Department of Labor and Manufacture Alabama, the state’s manufacturing trade association.
The achievement awards were presented at the Manufacture Alabama Safety/Health/HR Conference on April 18, featuring instruction and presentations for industries on how to improve safety programs.
Resolute Forest Products was awarded first place in Plant Group 322/Division 3 (Paper manufacturing, 251 to 500 employees).
A total of 51 plants participated in Manufacture Alabama’s Safety Achievement Awards program. Manufacture Alabama’s achievement awards were presented to 28 of those that operated the most hours with the fewest accidents in 2018.
In addition, certificates from the Alabama Department of Labor were awarded to 29 plants that operated during 2018 with no lost-time accidents. Hawk Plastics (46,246 hours) and Resolute Forest Products (610,977 hours) were awarded with this certificate for operating without an accident that requires more than a day of recovery.
“No element of the manufacturing process is more important than worker safety, and this Manufacture Alabama awards program and safety conference is in line with our association’s commitment to helping our member companies achieve competitive excellence in all areas,” said George Clark, Manufacture Alabama president, in the release.
“We are proud of the outstanding record of Alabama’s manufacturing community in providing employees with a safe and healthy working environment, and we congratulate the fine companies and plants that are being honored today, and the many others with superb safety records who participate in our Safety Awards Program.”