Childersburg City Council approves Christmas parade participation and other expenses

The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. to approve the following agenda of items for action:
— For the City to participate in the 2021 Childersburg Christmas Parade at a cost of $300.
— To purchase of the following items Stryker Ambulance Power Stretcher, Stryker Ambulance Load System, two Lucas CPR Compression Devices, three Bound Tree Video Scopes, and six Cardiac Solutions Defibrillators, for a total of $104,489.74 from the Fund 75 American Relief Rescue Plan under provisions of COVID response efforts by the Childersburg Emergency Personnel recommendation and the formal opinion of the City Attorney.
— To send Police Chief Rick McClelland to the Winter Conference in Mobile, funding registration, lodging, and per diem.
— To approve Dennis Singleterry to paint the ceiling and repair water damage at the Senior Center in the dining room/kitchen area in the amount of $8,122.
— To purchase a nylon backstop net from BSN at a cost of $2,452.50 for the James Hamm Major League Field.
— Installation of two additional speed bumps on Park Lane in the Grove Park area. Council Member Ivey conducted a door-to-door poll of residents.
— The purchase of a 60-gallon air compressor for the Termite Building, not to exceed $1,000.
— For payment of invoices in the amount of $498,431.95.
The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.