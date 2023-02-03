 Skip to main content
Childersburg church brings in Chattanooga journalist for Black history program

Gregory Funderburg Jr.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Childersburg will host a Black History Month Program Sunday, Feb. 19, starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

This year’s event will feature Chattanooga journalist and podcaster Gregory Funderburg Jr., who will deliver Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.