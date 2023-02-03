Childersburg church brings in Chattanooga journalist for Black history program

Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Childersburg will host a Black History Month Program Sunday, Feb. 19, starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
This year’s event will feature Chattanooga journalist and podcaster Gregory Funderburg Jr., who will deliver Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.
According to his biography, Funderburg ”most recently spent nine years as morning/noon anchor in Chattanooga, helping viewers start their day. In that time, he became a viewer favorite due to his vibrant personality and lively approach to storytelling.
“He was voted Best of the Best TV Personality by readers of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, as well as Best TV Personality in Chattanooga Business Elite's Black Excellence Awards in 2021”
Before joining WTVC news team, Funderburg was a reporter and fill-in anchor with the Fox affiliate in Greenville, S.C. He also made stops at other stations throughout the southern region including Columbus, Ga., and Birmingham. He started his television career at 17 as a morning host with The Abrams Broadcasting Company in Sylacauga.
“Aside from his civic duties in media, Greg enjoys speaking to youth about the importance of getting an education, setting goals and remaining optimistic,” according to information provided by the church.
He holds memberships with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and The National Association of Black Journalists, Greg has a mass communications degree from The University of Montevallo and resides in Chattanooga. Rev. Anthony L. Anderson is pastor.