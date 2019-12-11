CHILDERSBURG -- The 2019 Childersburg Christmas parade will be Thursday night, beginning at 6. This year’s theme is “Making Christmas Memories.”
The parade will line up and begin at the R.S. Limbaugh Community Center and wrap around the old high school football field. Line-up will start at 4 p.m.
According to the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the parade, professional floats have all been accounted for, and lots of bands have been contacted to march and play.
There will be plaques awarded for first, second and third place among amateur floats. These floats will be judged on originality, interpretation of parade theme, quality of workmanship and overall visual effect.
In the interest of safety, the Childersburg Police Department has requested no candy be thrown or passed out during the parade.
Also, adequate supervision should be on every float or vehicle carrying children.
Coinciding with the parade, the third annual Christmas in the Pines will take place Thursday, Dec. 12-Monday, Dec. 23, at the Kymulga Grist Mill Park.
Hours of operation will be daily from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Christmas wonderland will include a mile-long light trail, a Christmas village, pictures with Santa and many more activities, perfect for all ages.
The annual event will also include multiple vendors and a food court.
Admission will be $10 at the gate. Advanced tickets are available for $8 at multiple locations in Childersburg and Sylacauga. Children 5 and under get in free. Advanced tickets may be purchased at Glamour and Grace Studio of Dance in Childersburg and the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Members of the B.B. Comer Memorial High School band and Trinity Assembly of God in Sylacauga will also be selling advanced tickets.
Kymulga Grist Mill Park is at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Alpine.
For more information, visit www.greatercoosavalleychamber.com or call 256-378-5482.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.