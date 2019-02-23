Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team will face Rogers in a Class 4A state semifinal at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Both teams enter the Final Four with plenty of momentum. The Lady Tigers (33-1) have won 19 straight contests, while the Lady Pirates (30-3) have won 18 in a row.
“The girls are really excited,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “It’s the first (trip to the Final Four for the girls) in our school’s history. We’re excited, but at the same time, we’re preparing for this game just like we have all the other ones this year.
“We’re watching a lot of film, (studying) the game plan and practicing really hard. We’ve got to put all the distractions of going to Birmingham to the side and really focus on what we’ve got to do to win the game.”
King said Rogers’ strength lies in its shooting, and his girls must be ready for that challenge.
“They’re very skilled, they’re fundamentally sound and they don’t turn the ball over,” King said. “They run a dribble-weave offense and they run their offense until they can find an open shooter. They’ve got five girls on the floor that can shoot the ball, so we’ve got to do a good job of not losing our man in transition.”
He added the Lady Pirates’ offense bears some similarities to the Trinity Presbyterian attack the Lady Tigers faced in the Sweet 16. Childersburg defeated Trinity 47-33.
“They’re very similar to some teams we’ve seen in regionals and sub-regional (play), but they probably do a few things just a little bit better, so we’re going to have to step our defensive game up,” King said. “Now, every little mistake that we might’ve gotten away with in some previous games could really hurt us.”
King said his girls worked hard during the offseason on exceeding their high standards on defense, but they’ve really improved offensively as well.
“At the end of the last season, the biggest weakness was our offense,” he said. “Our defense was great. We knew we could win some games this year with our defense, but to go further, we knew we were going to have to score more.
“I think last year in the Sweet 16 (in a loss to Sipsey Valley), we hit maybe one or two 3s the whole game. I think we hit 11 over the two games we had at regionals this year.
“We knew we were going to have to score more points if we wanted to go deeper, and the girls have really worked, in the summer and in the preseason, on our outside shots and free throws. We’re still scoring a lot of points off turnovers and we still have a good inside game.”
King said he anticipates the Lady Pirates will play Childersburg in a man defense, but when they provide help, it’ll open up some shooting opportunities.
“Shooting the ball this year at regionals will, hopefully, give us some confidence shooting in the BJCC,” King said.
Childersburg boasts just two seniors, forward Yamaree Gaddis and guard Jailah Swain. King said it would be great if the team can advance to the championship round and get the seniors a title shot.
“That would really be what they deserve,” King said. “In the short two years I’ve been here, they’ve really been leaders from Day 1. They’re hard workers, they’re very unselfish and they’re great on and off the court. They really do deserve to go as far as possible.
“To play in a state championship game, that would be a great way to end your senior year. I’ve been telling them at practice, ‘One way or another, this thing is done in a week, and we’re one of the last teams left playing.’ We’re very focused on this one game. We just want to focus on Rogers and play the best game we can to get us a chance to get to the state championship game.”