Ke’Asia McKinney was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team to a 3-0 record during a seven-day span.
“I am happy and very honored,” McKinney said. “I have been working hard and now it is actually paying off. I would like to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing now. I would like to thank them, my mom and my coach.”
McKinney averaged 15 points per game in three games last week in the 2019 Talladega County Tournament. She recorded 23 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in the championship game against Talladega County Central. The Lady Tigers won 63-35.
McKinney was selected as the Offensive MVP of the tournament.
“Getting to play in the county tournament was very exciting,” McKinney said. “I was hoping that we came out with the ‘W’ and we did. It was an honor to be able to win on our home court. Coach (Gavin) King has been talking about that since the summer, and now, we have to go win state. It is an honor to have all that hard work paid off. “
Childersburg head coach Gavin King said that McKinney is very deserving of this honor.
“She had a great county tournament,” King said. “She was our Offensive MVP; she also led us in rebounds. She is our leading rebounder on the season. This year, she has really developed an outside game. She has improved on her 3-point shooting and her free throws.”
No.3 Childersburg will try to wrap up the Class 4A, Area 8 regular-season title this afternoon at 4:30 against Leeds. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Green Wave 62-28 in December. Childersburg’s defense has been dominant against their area opponents. In seven area games, the Lady Tigers are only allowing 16 points per game.
“Coach King always tells us to win a game, we have to play defense,” McKinney said. “During the TC game, we missed a lot of shots and he just said to get back and play defense. That’s what we did; we got steals and easy layups. We even got to a point where (when) we got a steal, we pulled it back and worked on our plays.”
Last season, Childersburg’s defense led them to the Sweet 16 in Montgomery, but their lack offense ended up costing them a spot in the Elite 8. McKinney said losing that game motivated her and her teammates to work on their games during the offseason.
“The loss against Sipsey Valley, we learned that we need to work harder and that we need to play team ball,” McKinney said. “We worked on that during the summer. Half of the team has gotten player of the week. We learned that even if you lose, you have come back and try even harder.”
King said that McKinney is going to be vital to Childersburg ’s success in the postseason.
“We are probably going to need her to guard one of the other teams better players,” he said. “We are going to need her to give us a great defensive effort down the stretch. We are going to need her to continue with her rebounding, shot blocking and keep making outside shots for us too.”
McKinney tries to model her game after three of NBA Final MVPs in Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.
“I try to apply Lebron’s defense to my game,” she said. “If it is a fast break, it is guaranteed that he is going to try to hustle and get a block. I like Kevin Durant more off the court than on the court because he is a good man in heart and that what I am trying to be. I want to be a good person in my community. I like everything about Kobe Bryant, his offense and his defense. I like him on and off the court. I like the way he looks at the game.”