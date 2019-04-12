Emmanuel Percell-Traylor on Thursday signed-a-letter of intent to play basketball at Southern Union.
Percell-Traylor signed during a ceremony in the media center at Childersburg High School.
“I am excited that I will have an opportunity to play basketball after high school,” Percell-Traylor said. “I am glad that I was able to use basketball as my way out.
“Playing basketball on the next level has been something I have always dreamed of, and now, I am able to do that.”
Percell-Traylor had an offer from Wallace State, but he knew Southern Union was the place for him when he made his official visit.
“When I was down there, I felt good around them (the coaches),” Percell-Traylor said. “I felt good around the players, too; they made me feel welcome.”
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson was elated Percell-Traylor will have a chance to showcase his talent on the next level.
“It is a great opportunity for him,” Johnson said. “He had a great year for us. All the success that we had was based off what he did on the defensive end. I am so excited that he was patient and worked hard throughout the summer to get the opportunity to go to Southern Union. He is going to do great down there.”
Percell-Traylor had a stellar senior season for the Tigers. He averaged 12 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks per game. Johnson said Southern Union is getting a student-athlete who is going to work hard to be successful on and off the court.
“They are getting a great athlete,” Johnson said. “He is going to do everything the coach asks him to do. He is going to go to class and do the things that he needs to do. He is going to put the work in.”
Johnson said Percell-Traylor was a force in the paint on both ends of the court. At 6-foot-6, Percell-Traylor will be playing as a forward/center at Southern Union.
The majority of his baskets came in the paint last season, but Percell-Traylor plans on developing more parts of his game before stepping on campus in the fall.
“My outside offensive skills,” Percell-Traylor said. “Ball handling, shooting 3s and develop a jumper. Around the free-throw line and in the paint, I am straight.”
Basketball hasn’t always been kind to Percell-Traylor. In middle school, Percell-Traylor wasn’t selected to the basketball team. He said that disappointment forced him to work hard on his game.
“That hurt,” he recalls. “A lot of my friends were out there playing. They were out there looking good and getting all the attention. I was like, ‘I know that I am better than them or just as good.’ I just started working even harder.”
Percell-Traylor said he was grateful for everyone who played a role in helping dream turn into a reality.
“I would like to thank my family,” Percell-Traylor said. “My stepdad and my grandparents. They took me to camps. My stepdad used to practice with me a lot when I was younger. He taught me a lot of moves that I use now. He taught me how to be a rim protector. It was all about timing with the ball.”