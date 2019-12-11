Demetrius Huff was chosen The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team to a trio of wins.
“I am shocked,” Huff said. “I am just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win a ring. That is our goal this season. I really appreciate my teammates and coaches. This accomplishment would not have been possible without them.”
Huff averaged 20 points in three games last week. He also recorded double-digit rebounds in all three contests.
Huff scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in Childersburg’s 76-61 win over Sacred Heart. He added 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ 80-76 victory over Central Coosa. The senior scored 20 points in Childersburg’s 69-54 win over B.B. Comer.
“I was getting my points all around,” he said. “I was able to hit some 3s, I was able to drive and score off of free throws.”
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson has been pleased with the way Huff has played this season.
“He is a good offensive player,” Johnson said. “He is a good rebounder on offense and defense. He is a good guy and he is a team player. He has been playing really well.”
Huff has owned the offensive and defensive glass. The Gadsden City transfer has recorded double-digit rebounds in all nine-game this season, including a 24-rebound performance against Winterboro.
“Coach Johnson told me to get every rebound, and that’s what I was trying to do,” Huff said. “He told me to box out, get the ball and go with it.”
Childersburg (7-2) is on a five-game winning streak going into Friday’s game at Vincent at 7 p.m.
After losing six seniors from last year’s team, Johnson was unsure what to expect from this season’s squad. Johnson said the addition of Huff has changed Childersburg’s outlook for 2019-20.
“He came in before school was out for summer,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know what we were going to do when we started the season. I didn’t know if he and the guys were going to come together, but they know each other. He has been a big part of what we are doing right now, especially on defense. With the guys that we have and with him being in, it has made us a different basketball team.”
Huff has been playing basketball since he was 5 years old. The 6-foot-3 forward admires the game of San Antonio Spurs standout LaMarcus Aldridge. Huff said Aldridge’s offensive moves, as well as his soft shooting touch, are what he tries to put into his game.