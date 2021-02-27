Childersburg baseball claims first county championship since 2014

Childersburg coach Josh Podoris hadn’t held his 5-month-old son, Carter Podoris, since Sunday night. So, of course, that was one of the first things the coach did after Childersburg won the small-school Talladega County baseball tournament with a 15-1 victory over Fayetteville on Wednesday.
“The kids celebrated him, so that was to me, really special,” Podoris said. “More special to me than scoring 53 runs in three games.”
That’s right, the Tigers didn’t just win the tournament, they bulldozed right through it. Childersburg (5-2) kicked the week off with an 18-5 victory over B.B. Comer. Then the Tigers defeated Fayetteville two days in a row by a combined total of 35-7 to claim the program’s first championship of any kind since Childersburg won the county tournament in 2014.
While the final score looks like a blowout, the championship game was actually quite close for a while. The Tigers led 3-0 after four innings, then the dam broke, and Childersburg added 12 runs in the fifth.
“I was really, really impressed with Connor Jennings and Kane Smith,” Podoris said. “They were our five-hole and six-hole hitters, and both of them had really good at-bats with two strikes and two outs, and they really kept the inning alive with some good hits.”
Jennings, a senior, finished the game with two RBIs, two hits and scored as a runner twice on four at-bats. Smith, a sophomore, saw only two at-bats, but he still managed to drive in two runs, added one hit and scored twice.
Podoris was impressed with how Smith handled such a big moment, but the Tigers coach said he’s just one of many sophomores contributing in major ways this season.
Another sophomore, Lane Dennis, started on the mound. Seventy-four pitches later, he stepped off to celebrate with his teammates. In the process, he and the Tigers defense gave up only two hits.
“So these guys, they really have been thrown into the fire, and they have responded to it,” Podoris said of his sophomore class. “Not only are we off to a good start so far, but the future has kind of been laid out in front of us as well.”
Things might look great on the horizon, but don’t make the mistake of looking too far ahead where the Tigers are concerned. After all, the tournament’s MVP, Jordon Fomby, is a senior for Childersburg.
Fomby scored twice and added one hit on four at-bats Wednesday. If Podoris is to be believed, that might just be the bare minimum the Tigers can expect from the senior every game.
“I think his plate discipline is really what separates him,” Podoris said. “He doesn’t waste too many swings on bad pitches, and he really goes up there with the mindset of if he gets his pitch, he is going to drive it.”
The Tigers will hit the road Saturday to face White Plains at noon. The school’s 10th game will come Monday night at home against Vincent. It’s a significant milestone considering the school played only 10 games last season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season with the Tigers 5-5.
“I think one thing that we all learned last year was not to take it for granted,” Podoris said. “So we just make the most of every day. … So their perspective has changed on it, my perspective has changed on it, and I think that is why we’re having a little bit of fun with it.”