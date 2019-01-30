CHILDERSBURG -- Michele Evans Smith hopes her book will help others to overcome tragedy in their lives. The book, ‘A Life Unlived,’ came out Thursday on Amazon.
While not giving away the tragedy she and her family faced in talking about the book, Smith said this spiritual book is faith driven and a partial autobiography that started on Memorial Day in 2010.
It has taken her three years to write the book with a year in publication.
“It took me a while to realize what the Lord wanted me to do,” she said.
Smith recalls the ‘utter gut-wrenching day’ her life and her family’s life changed. “I never saw it coming. I could never have imagined, and to this day it remains the most horrific, saddest day of my life and our lives as a family,” she writes on the cover of her book.
She remembers vividly the sad, deep desperation “in the wailing of my uncontrolled grief as I dropped to my knees, with my face in my hands, as I slowly rocked back and forth in the middle of our kitchen floor. The telephone, still answered, lying somewhere on the floor beside me.”
Smith was home alone, when she got the call about the tragic loss. It was 10 minutes that changed her life. She turned her tear-drenched face to the sky as she begged God for it not to be true. She pleaded for God to help her. She prayed and prayed, until she realized it was indeed true and there was nothing she could do about. She was not able to fix it.
“But the Lord told me it was going to be OK,” she said. “I was a Christian, but not what I should be. One-half of the book is about encouragement. During this time, people said mean and hateful things. Bullying doesn’t leave you in high school; there are people who don’t know when to keep their mouths closed. The book encourages people to watch what you say and who you say it to. Keep your hearts and mouth focused on the Lord. In the end, I and my family were blessed. My assignment from the Lord was to write this book.”
The author hopes ‘A Life Unlived’ will help others realize God will see you through life’s challenges.
Smith said God helped her in another way through a new business she started during the loss of her loved one.
She and her husband, Randy, returned from a trip to Italy in 2010. Prior to their previously planned trip, she and her family faced the life-changing tragedy.
She said through prayer and God’s blessing, she founded PRITI jewelry. “PRITI means pretty in Italian,” she said. PRITI was formed as Smith was dealing with the loss.
It all began with one simple pair of earrings. Now, more than eight years later, Smith said God is still working strong in her life through PRITI.
“Not only did God help me with this business, but in writing my book,” she said. “I wrote, prayed and filled notebooks. I got it to the publisher and kept wanting to work on it. The publisher finally told me to let it go. I did and now it is published. It’s about family, tragedy and how God works. I hope this book encourages those faced with tragic loss to not give up, never stop moving forward. God is there for you.”
Smith’s husband, Randy, is an Allstate Insurance agent. They have been married 19 years. They have two daughters and a granddaughter. They are members of the Mountainview Baptist Church.
‘A Life Unlived’ is available online at Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and The Sanctuary Bookstore.
A book signing is set for Feb. 23 at the Rainwater Library in Childersburg from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.