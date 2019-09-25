SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s football team will host county rival Childersburg at Legion Stadium on Friday night at 7.
The Aggies defeated Childersburg 13-8 in 2018. Sylacauga leads the series 48-21-2, with 12 wins in the last 14 meetings.
Both teams enter the matchup looking to rebound from tough region losses.
The Aggies (4-1, 2-1) lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Class 5A, Region 5 foe Mortimer Jordan, while the Tigers (2-3, 0-3) suffered their third straight loss of the season on the road against 4A, Region 4 opponent Handley 43-6.
Here are five things to watch in the 72nd meeting of these squads:
Forgetting a loss and refocusing on a rival
Aggies head coach Matt Griffith said his team has done well to move forward from its Week 4 loss to the Blue Devils, a contest where Sylacauga had control through regulation.
“We never trailed until we got to overtime,” he said. “It was just one of those things where we didn’t make some plays when we should have.
“They (Mortimer Jordan) made a lot of plays. They scored 28 points in the second half, but we still gave ourselves an opportunity to win. We just didn’t quite come up with it.
“Kids are very resilient. Kids bounce back and kids take from you what you think of it more than anything else. The biggest thing we had to do was we had to come in by Monday, try to put it put it behind them and move on because you’ve got another game.
“There’s still a lot of football season left, and this is a huge rivalry game. It’s like I’ve told our kids, ‘If I have to motivate you for this game, you’re not a real Sylacauga guy.’ I’m sure (Childersburg head) coach (Jonathan) Beverly is telling his kids the same thing.”
Griffith said hosting a rivalry game after a tough loss may be a benefit because it’s easier for kids to find that motivation against a rival.
“At the end of the day, this is the last rivalry game we have here at Sylacauga,’ he said. “(B.B.) Comer’s bumped down so far, we haven’t played them in about four years. Talladega dropped us two years ago. So this is the last rivalry game for us in this county right now. It’s gotta mean something.”
Three hard weeks for Tigers
The Tigers enter rivalry week on a three-game losing streak. Childersburg lost to Talladega 28-8 and Holtville 28-20 prior to its loss to Handley.
“The message we’re sending is the last three weeks have been rough, but those three weeks don’t define our season,” Beverly said. “They don’t define what we are as a team this year and they don’t define our program. We just have to put everything in perspective.
“What’s in front of us right now is the fact we’ve got a very good football team we’re going to play on Friday. It’s our rival, and we’ve got an opportunity to do something that doesn’t happen very often.
“These seniors have an opportunity to go out and beat their rival, but they’re going to have to play a perfect game and execute. We know that’s the task at hand.”
Sylacauga hits midseason form
Griffith said the Aggies have made tremendous strides offensively, particularly in the passing game.
“J.D. DeLoach was 7 of 14 for 155 yards passing (against Mortimer Jordan),” he said. “We had one running back (Jordan Ridgeway) run for 275. The other one (Maleek Pope) ran for about 65. The offense, that’s where we wanted to be maybe a week or two ago, so we’re starting to see some progress there.”
He added the defense has played lights out at times, but room for improvement still remains.
“We’ve just had some breakdowns in the second half,” Griffith said. “I think we’re probably where we need to be in all honesty. You take away an overtime game, and you’re 5-0. What else could you ask for other than to be undefeated?
“It’s a little disappointing to be 4-1, but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of football left and a lot of region games left.”
Childersburg must learn to finish
Beverly said the Childersburg attack featuring dual-threat quarterback Cameron Thrash as well as running backs Xzavion Garrett and Terry Thomas has generated plenty of offense between the 20-yard lines, but the Tigers must find ways to complete the journey down the field.
“We’ve got to finish drives,” he said. “We’ve racked up a lot of yards all season long, but we have not finished drives … It doesn’t do us any good to get into the red zone and not finish.”
Defensively, he added, he wants to see his squad win on third down.
“When it’s a third-down opportunity, we’ve got to turn those into fourth-down opportunities so we can get off the field,” Beverly said. “Sylacauga’s not going to make that easy for us on either side. They’re a well-rounded team that plays well in all three phases. We’ve got to play our best game of the year in all three phases to have an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter.”
One opponent at a time
Griffith said it’s not difficult to keep from looking ahead to the region games on the horizon.
“We have said it since the spring, we’ve said it since the summer and we’ve said it since the fall -- it’s one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time,” he said. “There’s one thing that we do not do at this school. We never look ahead to another game.
“We take the team at hand. We treat them like they’re the New England Patriots, and you better get ready to play because about the time that you take a team lightly and you look ahead, it’ll get you beat.”
Beverly said when the Tigers do get back into region play, he wants to see his team climb back into contention, but that’s far from his mind going into Friday’s battle.
“The only thing we’re focused on is the Sylacauga Aggies on Friday,” he said.