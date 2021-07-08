Childersburg alum Sy Butler hired as Tigers girls basketball coach

Sy Butler was hired as Childersburg High School’s new head girls basketball coach on July 1.
Butler, who graduated from Childersburg in 2015, is elated to have his first head coaching opportunity.
“I am excited to get to coach a group of girls that I know personally,” Butler said. “I teach most of them. With them being young I will have a lot of them in class. I have also been around them, so I have a personal relationship with them. Just to have this opportunity is a blessing especially being back home and walking the same hallways. It is a blessing to be able to do that and give back to those girls that deserve it.”
For Butler, having the opportunity to coach his alma mater still feels unreal.
“To be a head coach of a team that I played for and a school that I played for I can’t put it in words,” he said. “It is a blessing and it’s exciting. I am anxious but I feel like I am ready for the task. I am ready to attack it head-on.”
Butler replaces Gavin King who took over the program in 2018. King had a successful tenure at the helm as he went 102-29 while earning a pair of Final Four appearances in 2019 and 2020.
“I wish coach King the best,” Butler said. “I appreciate what he did for the program here and I wish him the best at Homewood. I am excited, I think it is a great opportunity for me. We will grow together which is exciting because I have a young group of girls. I am blessed and excited. I really can’t put it into words, I am so excited to be here and be in this position.”
The former standout defensive back at Birmingham Southern understands the pressure and the expectations that come with taking over one of the top girls basketball programs in the state over several years.
“I understand the task at hand,” he said. “I understand what is expected. As a coach, I wouldn’t expect anything less than us being the best that we can be. I am excited, I know this is a great group of girls, and if we put our heads down and go to work, we will have success. I am excited to see how they grow. I want to be the best team possible. I want us to be the best Childersburg team that we can be in 2021. That team is going to be different from the one from last year. We are going to have a different identity… I expect to be the best team that we can be.”
One of the things that Butler doesn’t plan to change is the defensive approach that the Tigers have had over the years.
Butler had the same defensive mindset in high school under head coach Al Barnett. The two-time all-county guard was a relentless defender for Childersburg during his playing career and he wants his team to embrace the challenge of shutting down the opposing team.
“I think we have a great core with this young group,” Butler said. “I think we have a group with a great competitive edge. I think we can be good on the defensive side of the ball. It is going to take work and getting better every day, but that most likely is going to be our strong suit. I wouldn’t expect anything less as a coach. I don’t think the girls expect anything less as players. That is the standard that we are going to hold ourselves to. “
Butler hopes that he will have a positive impact on the girls basketball team like he is having on several young men in the Childersburg community with his youth program The Check Up.
“It is aimed toward increasing outlets and opportunities for young men to have a healthy way of expressing themselves emotionally,” Butler said. “It is a safe space for young guys to come in and hang out. We shoot basketball, we talk about life in general and we feed them. It is completely free for the kids, and it gives them better chances, opportunities to express themselves instead of the ways that most people turn to when they deal with things. It is important to have a close family that deals with the same things that you do. That’s what we are here for and that is what The Check Up is.”