Childersburg advances to championship game with 49-38 win over Talladega

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team defeated Talladega 49-38 in the semifinals of the Talladega County Tournament on Thursday.

With the win, the Lady Tigers advance to the championship game against Talladega County Central on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

"I told the girls it wasn’t pretty, but at this time of the year -- county tournament, area tournament, regional tournament -- you just want to win," Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. "There is obviously a ton of things we can do to get better, and we will keep working on those things. 

“Not to have one of our best offensive nights and to hold a very good Talladega team to 38 points, we showed a lot of grit and battled through some foul adversity. The girls played really hard, and that’s all I can ask for. I am very excited to play in the county championship again."

Childersburg led 19-15 at halftime, and the defending county champion turned it on in the third quarter and outscored Talladega 15-7 to take a 34-22 lead into the final period.

Ke'Asia McKinney led the way for Childersburg with 18 points. Eunique McKinney scored 12.

Trinity Webb led the way for Talladega with 15 points. 

